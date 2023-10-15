One Nation, One ID: Govt plans unique identification of school children, directs states to begin process

As a part of the National Education Policy(NEP) 2020, the Union Ministry has come up with a plan to create unique ID numbers for school students across India.

The ‘One Nation One Student ID’ scheme, known as ‘Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR)’ will be a lifelong ID number that tracks students’ achievements and academic journeys as well as make transfer from one school to another easier, read a report in The Times of India.

"APAAR and National Credit Framework will be the QR code for learners across India. Every skill they pick up will be credited here," T G Sitharaman, AICTE chairman said.

Along with that, the system is also aimed at helping students digitally store exam results, sports, Olympiad outcomes and help keep a track of students dropping out so it can mainstream them.

The registration to this education ecosystem will be done with parent’s consent and the states and UTs have been directed to begin the process for the same.

“The Ministry of Education will generate APAAR ID based on the Aadhaar number of each student for which separate consent of the parents is required,” states the letter by the Ministry, addressed to the Commissioner of Education.