'One should never commit suicide', Vijay Antony’s speech on suicide goes viral

Since morning social media is buzzing with the name Vijay Antony as his daughter Meera died by suicide. She was just 16.

The news of Meera's death has sent shockwaves across the film fraternity with many celebrities offering condolences to the music composer and actor on social media and few visiting the house to be with the star in tough times.

Vijay Antony's daughter Meera was found hanging in her Teynampet residence in the wee hours of September 19 and was rushed to a city hospital where she was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors.

A case of unnatural death was registered, and investigation is on. She in the 12th grade at a private school and her friends and family members will reportedly be questioned by police.

Amid all this, a post from ‘Troll Mafia’ has grabbed everyone’s attention and has gone viral. The post is being widely shared by many where Vijay Antony is seen talking about suicide and suicidal thoughts.