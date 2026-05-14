'Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties and climate are shaping global landscape': India at BRICS

<p>During the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brics">BRICS </a>conclave in Delhi on Thursday, India asked member nations to find "practical ways" to better navigate the developing geopolitical upheavals and trade disruptions, while highlighting the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving global conflicts.</p><p>The comments came from External Affairs Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s%20jaishankar"> S Jaishankar</a> in the conclave that is being attended by foreign ministers from Iran, Russia, Brazil and other member states.</p><p>The meet comes at a critical juncture as the influential bloc grapples with the economic effects of the West Asia crisis that has seen severe energy supply disruptions caused by the ongoing war involving the US, Israel and Iran.</p>.West Asia war, energy security to dominate BRICS meet; Iran confirms Araghchi's participation.<p>"We meet at a time of considerable flux in international relations," Jaishankar said in his opening address at the two-day conclave.</p><p>"Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties and challenges in trade, technology and climate are shaping the global landscape," he said.</p><p>The BRICS includes 11 major growing economies and represents about 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.</p><p>India, as the bloc's chair, is hosting the foreign ministers' conclave ahead of the annual summit in September. </p><p>In his opening address, Jaishankar said there has been a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role to navigate the current challenges.</p><p>"In this background, our discussions today are an opportunity to reflect on global and regional developments, and to consider practical ways to strengthen our cooperation," he said.</p><p>He added that development issues are central, even as many nations face challenges on energy, food, fertiliser and health security, as also access to finance. </p><p>"BRICS can help them respond more effectively. Economic resilience is also key. Reliable supply chains and diversified markets are its essential components. We must focus on both," Jaishankar added.</p><p>The external affairs minister noted that peace and security remained "central" to the global order.</p>.Will welcome India's peace initiative; one country stalling BRICS consensus on West Asia conflict: Iran Dy FM.<p>"Recent conflicts only underline the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. There is also a deeply shared interest in strengthening cooperation against terrorism," he said.</p><p>BRICS was originally comprised of five nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but expanded in 2024 to add Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.</p><p>The BRICS foreign ministers held their last meeting on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in September 2025. </p>