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'Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties and climate are shaping global landscape': India at BRICS

The comments came from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the conclave that is being attended by foreign ministers from Iran, Russia, Brazil and other member states.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 07:40 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 07:40 IST
India NewsS JaishankarBRICS

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