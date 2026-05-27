Online filing for ITR-2 2026-27 enabled on e-Filing portal, Income Tax Dept announces

<p>The Income Tax Department announced on May 27 that the online filing of ITR-2 for the assessment year 2026-27 has been enabled on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ITR">e-filing </a>portal. ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs who do not earn any income from business or profession, but have receipts from capital gains. </p><p>"Online filing and Excel utility for ITR-2 for AY 2026-27 are now enabled on the e-filing portal," the I-T Department said in a post on X.</p>.I-T department enables online filing of ITR-1, ITR-4 for 2026-27.<p>On May 15, the department had enabled online filing of ITR-1 and ITR-4, which are filed by small and medium taxpayers, for the assessment year 2026-27.</p><p>These forms for filing ITRs for income earned in the 2025-26 fiscal were notified on March 30. </p><p>The last date for filing income tax returns by individual taxpayers in ITR-1 and ITR-2 is July 31, while for non-audit taxpayers filing ITR-4, the deadline is August 31.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>