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Online filing for ITR-2 2026-27 enabled on e-Filing portal, Income Tax Dept announces

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs who do not earn any income from business or profession, but have receipts from capital gains.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:50 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:50 IST
India NewsIndiaIncome TaxITR

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