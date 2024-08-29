Online passport portals to remain shut for 5 days; all appointments to be rescheduled

The online portal for passport applications will remain shut for the next five days, the Narendra Modi government announced.

This is due to a maintenance exercise and during this time, no new appointments can be scheduled and appointments made earlier will be rescheduled.

The message on the Passport Seva Portal reads "Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants."