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Only 10% female candidates in Lok Sabha & assembly elections since women's quota bill passed: ADR

It came at a time the government is looking at avenues for implementing the 33 per cent quota regime for women in Lok Sabha and Assemblies.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 11:46 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 11:46 IST
India NewsBJPCongressLok SabhaADR

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