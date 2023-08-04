Only 22 out of 148 operational airports making profit: Parliamentary Panel

"Though the civil aviation sector in India has been on a growth path for the last two decades, it has not been able to reap the full benefits of the growth in the Indian economy and demographic dividends, which is evident from the fact that in all, India has 148 operational airports which are very low for a country of our size. To make matters worse, out of 148 airports, only 22 are profit-making," the panel said in its report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Friday.