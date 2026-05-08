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Only two third-gender candidates contested 2026 assembly polls, none elected: EC

Among the contested states, West Bengal recorded a strong turnout among third-gender electors in the second phase of assembly polls, with 91.28% of them exercising their franchise.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 12:44 IST
India NewsKeralaTamil NaduIndian PoliticsElection CommissionAssembly elections

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