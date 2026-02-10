<p>New Delhi: Slamming the India-US trade deal, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-kisan-union">Bharatiya Kisan Union</a> (BKU) leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rakesh-tikait">Rakesh Tikait</a> said on Tuesday that his organisation would protest against the agreement.</p><p>Describing it as a one-sided deal, he accused the government of lying about protecting farmers' interests. He called the deal dangerous for India and stated that it was unacceptable to Indian farmers.</p><p>The farmer leader announced that farmers would burn effigies of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in villages across the country. He also extended support to the 'General Strike' called for February 12. </p><p>Expressing fears that the US might dump subsidised goods in the Indian market, Tikait warned, "Our farmers will not be able to sell their produce."</p><p>RJD Lok Sabha member Sudhakar Singh opposed the proposed Seeds Bill, claiming it would force farmers to buy expensive seeds. "What is the reason for rushing the Seeds Bill? It is only because the trade deal talks about removing non-tariff barriers affecting US food and agricultural products," he alleged.</p>.UP man booked for announcing reward for beheading BKU's Rakesh Tikait in social media post.<p>Sudhakar Singh also demanded that the Seeds Bill, the Pesticide Management Bill, and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill be referred to a Parliamentary committee.</p><p>Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh highlighted the sharp increase in US tariffs on Indian goods—from around 3 per cent last year to 18 per cent.</p><p>"Opening the market for agriculture is like a death sentence for farmers," he said. Both MPs asserted that the Opposition would continue to strongly oppose the India-US trade deal in Parliament, which is currently in session.</p><p>In a separate statement, the BKU questioned the details of the India-US trade deal, saying they remained "hidden behind a veil of secrecy."</p><p>The outfit also criticised the India-EU trade deal, arguing that it goes against farmers' interests. Despite low tariffs, Indian agricultural exports would not gain easy access to European markets due to their strict health and food safety standards.</p><p>The BKU further opposed the draft Seed Bill, the Pesticide Management Bill, and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.</p>