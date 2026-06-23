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Opening of Strait of Hormuz welcome move: NSA Ajit Doval at BRICS conclave

"India welcomes the MoU reached between the US and Iran. We have got cautious optimism, and we hope that it will work. It will help energy security," Doval said.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsAjit DovalBRICSStrait of Hormuz

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