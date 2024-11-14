Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Operation Kavach 6.0: 203 cases registered under Delhi Excise Act, 202 arrested

14 persons were arrested in 14 arms act cases with the recovery of 6 country-made pistols, 9 live cartridges and 8 knives, and 1224 individuals were taken into preventive custody.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 05:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 05:22 IST
India NewsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us