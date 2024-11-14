Operation Kavach 6.0: 203 cases registered under Delhi Excise Act, 202 arrested

<p>203 cases were registered under the Delhi Excise Act on Thursday, with the arrest of 202 individuals & 244 cans/bottles of beer, 29,942 quarters, and 198.75 ltr of illicit liquor were seized, as part of Operation Kavach 6.0, news agency <em>ANI</em> reported.</p><p>Besides, 14 persons were arrested in 14 arms act cases with the recovery of 6 country-made pistols, 9 live cartridges and 8 knives, and 1224 individuals were taken into preventive custody.</p>.<p>In the last 24 hours, Delhi police conducted Simultaneous operations at 874 locations across 15 districts of Delhi, the agency further stated quoting Additional CP Crime Sanjay Bhatia.</p><p>140 narco-offenders have been arrested in 139 NDPS cases, resulting in the recovery of a substantial quantity of drugs. </p><p>Approximately 870.1 grams of heroin, 193.8 kg of ganja, 16.1 grams of cocaine, & 404 grams of MDMA have been seized. Rs 34,420 cash, one gold chain of 20 grams, one motorcycle, one scooter and one tempo has also seized.</p>.<p><em>More details to follow....</em></p>