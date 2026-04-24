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'Operation Lotus' strikes Aam Aadmi Party as 7 Rajya Sabha MPs defect to BJP; Raghav Chadha leads charge

The defected MPs claimed that they are not liable for disqualification as they are more than two-third of the AAP Parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:56 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 14:56 IST
India NewsBJPAam Aadmi PartyIndian PoliticsRaghav Chadha

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