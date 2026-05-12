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Operation Sindoor had clear aim, India was sure how and when to end it: Naravane

General Naravane, who served as the Chief of Army Staff from December 2019 to April 2022, asserted India gave an appropriate answer through Operation Sindoor.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 18:28 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 18:28 IST
PakistanIndiaM M NaravaneOperation Sindoor

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