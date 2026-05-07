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Operation Sindoor | India struck down 13 Pakistani aircrafts, destroyed 11 airbases: IAF

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who is the Director General of Military Operations of the Indian Army, said that no terror sanctuary across the border is safe.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 13:03 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 13:03 IST
India NewsPakistanIndian ArmyPahalgamterroristsOperation Sindoor

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