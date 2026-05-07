<p>It has been a year since the Indian armed forces launched <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/operation%20sindoor">Operation Sindoor </a>and struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians on April 22, 2025.</p><p>Detailing what is now considered India's most significant combat mission in five decades, the heads of the military operations, who carried out Operation Sindoor, addressed the media and detailed the strategic successes of the massive tri-services campaign. </p><p>On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal A K Bharti reveled that India had struck down 13 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistani </a>aircraft, either on ground in the air. He added that 11 airfields and nine terrorist camps were also destroyed while speaking at a press conference. </p>.Operation Sindoor signalled no terror sanctuary is safe: Indian military.<p>"We struck and decimated their nine terrorist camps. The proof is there for everybody to see. We struck 11 of their airfields. We destroyed 13 of their aircraft either on the ground or in the air, including one high-value airborne asset at a record distance of more than 300 kilometres," he said.</p><p>Air Marshal Bharti, who was the Director General of Air Operations in implementation of Operation Sindoor, highlighted the "primacy of air power".</p><p>The IAF Deputy Chief added that the nation's military power is being strengthened and that it has been constantly monitoring the activities of China and Pakistan.</p><p>However, Air Marshall Bharati refused to open up on the losses on the Indian side. </p><p>"They (Pakistan) haven't been able to inflict any major damage on our side; neither any military infrastructure nor much of the civilian structures," he said.</p><p>"Whatever they may say, remember narratives and rhetoric don't give you victory. Victory is measured by hard facts," he added.</p><p>The senior official said India achieved its objectives of Operation Sindoor.</p><p>"When the Pakistani establishment decided to side with terror and make it their own fight, we had no choice, but to respond in kind. It was about self-defence, much beyond a counter-terror operation. When we responded, it was lethal and ruthless," he said.</p><p>Speaking at the conference Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who is the former Director General of Military Operations of the Indian Army, said that no terror sanctuary across the border is safe, adding that India will continue to dismantle terrorist infrastructure under the "new normal", in a fresh warning to Pakistan. </p><p>"No sanctuary across the Line of Control is safe. We'll hit everything. We'll go after everything and that has been made clear in the new normal that the prime minister said last year. But the conditions, the timing and the method will be ours," said Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.</p><p>Ghai had played a key role along with his counterparts from the Indian Air Force and Navy in execution of Operation Sindoor.</p><p>"Operation Sindoor was not an end and it was just the beginning," Lt Gen Ghai, currently serving as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) said.</p><p>The senior officer said that many terror camps had now shifted deep into Pakistan, but made it clear that distance offers no sanctuary from India's precision capabilities.</p><p>Ghai, who was involved in DGMO-level talks to end the conflict also highlighted how India quickly ended the war after achieving Operation Sindoor's strategic objectives.</p><p>"In an era of prolonged conflicts around the world, we struck hard, achieved clearly defined objectives and then decided to cease hostilities when the Pakistanis were compelled to negotiate and requested us to stop," he said.</p><p>"The objectives were achieved through a calibrated shot and sharp shock that altered the enemy's risk appetite and disrupted his command and control without locking India into a long-drawn war or conflict," he added.</p><p>Further, Ghai said that the offensive showed capabilities of India's indigenous weapon systems and platforms and made a mention of BrahMos and Akash, missiles, homegrown surveillance and targeting systems and ammunition.</p>.Watch | 'India forgets nothing, forgives nothing': IAF posts video on one year of Operation Sindoor.<p>"Operation Sindoor was not an end. It was just the beginning. India's fight against terror will go on. A year on, we remember not just the operation but also the principle behind it. India will defend its sovereignty, its security, and its people decisively, professionally and with the utmost responsibility," he said.</p><p>Director General of Naval Operations Vice Admiral A N Pramod said Operation Sindoor underscored the strategic vision of India's approach in combating terrorism, adding that the forward deployment of Indian Navy assets compelled Pakistani naval and air units be defensive it largely confined the Pakistani Navy to harbours.</p><p>"Operation Sindoor validated India's ability to respond to asymmetric provocation with deliberate, precise and proportionate force. It demonstrated that terror infrastructure and supporting military enablers can be targeted swiftly and effectively," he said.</p><p>"The operation also highlighted the decisive role of indigenous cutting-edge technologies, platforms, systems and equipment, including drones," he noted.</p><p>The strikes in Pakistan and PoK paved way to rapid escalation in tensions with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military. </p><p>The two countries agreed upon ceasefire on May 10 following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides.</p>