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Operation Sindoor reflected 'smart power' in its most complete expression, says Indian Army chief

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi also said that twelve months ago, India offered the world a "partial answer" to the so-called smart power question.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyNew DelhiArmy ChiefOperation Sindoor

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