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Operation Sindoor showcased India's progression towards 'domain jointness,' says Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi

The General also distinguished between land domain and land forces.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyArmy Chief

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