<p>Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/operation%20sindoor">Operation Sindoor </a>displayed India's "domain jointness", calling the military aggression a "defining case study" of operational significance of integration.</p><p>In May 2025, India launched a military attack on terror launchpads in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pakistan">Pakistan </a>following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 innocent tourists. </p><p>"Operation Sindoor was India's most powerful tool of progression towards domain jointness. But we need to achieve domain integration and fusion," General Dwivedi said while addressing the "Ran Samvad" forum on "Land Forces visualisation of Multi Domain Operation (MDO)," in Bengaluru.</p><p>General Dwivedi said aim for MDO is not of six domains operating in parallel but all of them "in constant dynamic interaction where the weight shifts and the lead changes".</p>.Force integration for India’s future wars.<p>The chief of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/army">Army </a>staff further said that modern warfare is no longer confined to geographical boundaries or single-service dominance,but is driven and dominated by continuous interaction across domains, stakeholders and levels of conflict.</p><p>"We are living through a dispersed, undeclared, multi-theatre, multi-domain war of our times. The question is not whether domains interact, it is how the interface is orchestrated across the battle space," he said.</p><p>The General also distinguished between land domain and land forces, elaborating that that while the former refers to the operational space, the latter represents the actors, comprising all six domains—land, air, maritime, cyber, space and cognitive, operating in a shared environment.</p><p>He underlined that these domains are no longer siloed but function through dynamic synergy.</p>.Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth takes charge as Vice Chief, three GOCs named in Indian army.<p>On the evolving battlefield, Dwivedi said MDO has transformed warfighting into a layered, three-dimensional construct.</p><p>"In MDO, the battlefield is no longer a line on a map. It's a 3D -- cyber effects shaping the cognitive space, space assets cueing targets, and electronic warfare contesting every frequency simultaneously," he said.</p><p>He emphasised that commanders must develop cross-domain situational awareness from the tactical to strategic level.</p><p>He termed Operation Sindoor as a "defining case study" and highlighted the operational significance of integration. </p><p>"It was a ground intelligence network coupled with cyber and EW (electronic warfare) inputs that gave the joint army-air force targeting, while the navy's repositioning shaped the strategic calculus simultaneously. No single domain decided the operation," General Dwivedi added.</p><p>He described such mutually enabling actions as the essence of MDO.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>