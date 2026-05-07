Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Operation Sindoor signalled no terror sanctuary is safe: Indian military

"Operation Sindoor was not an end and it was just the beginning," said Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai who played a key role in executing the operation.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsMilitaryterrorOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us