Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Operation Sindoor still inspiring,' say parents of newborns named after 2025 military response

On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, many of them termed the military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, a moment of national pride.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsPakistanIndian Armed ForcesPahalgamOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us