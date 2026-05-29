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Operation Sindoor strategist Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar takes charge as 48th Vice Chief of Navy

Earlier, as the Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, he was instrumental in executing the Navy's aggressive forward deployment of critical assets as part of Operation Sindoor.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 08:35 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 08:35 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian NavyOperation Sindoor

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