<p>New Delhi: Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, who drove high-level naval combat readiness during Operation Sindoor, assumed charge as the 48th Vice Chief of the Indian Navy on Friday, bringing a wealth of frontline experience to the naval headquarters.</p>.<p>Before taking the helm as the Navy's second-in-command, the officer served as the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), India's first and only integrated tri-services theatre command guarding strategic waters.</p>.<p>Earlier, as the Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command, he was instrumental in executing the Navy's aggressive forward deployment of critical assets as part of Operation Sindoor.</p>.Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan named chief of Western Naval Command.<p>Vice Admiral Kochhar succeeds Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, who has been appointed as the next chief of the Western Naval Command.</p>.<p>An alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Pune, Vice Admiral Kochhar was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1988.</p>.<p>A specialist in gunnery and missile systems, he has held a wide range of command, operational, and staff assignments over his distinguished career spanning more than 37 years.</p>.<p>He has commanded warships Nashak, Vibhuti, and Kirpan, and was the commissioning commanding officer of the frigate Trikand. The Flag Officer has also commanded the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.</p>.<p>During his tenure, the aircraft carrier successfully completed the integration and operationalisation of its air wing.</p>.<p>A graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the Naval War College, Goa, and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK Vice Admiral excelled in key strategic and policy-oriented staff roles at the Naval headquarters, according to the Indian Navy.</p>.<p>On promotion to Flag rank in 2018, he served as the assistant controller of Carrier Projects and assistant controller of Warship Production and Acquisition.</p>.<p>He subsequently commanded the Western Fleet in 2021 and thereafter served as Commandant, National Defence Academy, where he focused on enhancing training standards and infrastructure.</p>.<p>The Flag Officer assumed charge as Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command on May 25, 2024, amidst a challenging security situation in the Western maritime theatre.</p>.<p>He spearheaded the command's response to conventional and non-traditional threats along the Western Seaboard, including high-tempo naval operations during Operation Sindoor, the Navy said.</p>.<p>For his leadership and meritorious service, he was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2022 and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2026.</p>.<p>In his role as the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, he played a key role in operational coordination and in enhancing integration and jointness among the three services, the Navy said in a statement. </p>