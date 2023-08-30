Oppn bloc I.N.D.I.A to tie up loose ends at Mumbai meet

Top Opposition leaders from at least 26 I.N.D.I.A parties will meet in Mumbai for two days from Thursday to take forward their unity pitch for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, choosing members for a coordination committee and other panels and possibly a chairperson and convenor as well as decide on a campaign strategy.

The meeting – the third in three months – comes against the backdrop of uneasiness in the Opposition ranks over NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar not unequivocally clearing the air over his relationship with Ajit Pawar who split the party and ambitions of leaders like Nitish Kumar to assume a bigger role like convenorship, which could lead to intense negotiations.

Leaders – who earlier met in Patna in June and Bengaluru in July – are also expected to unveil the group’s logo and ‘BJP Chale Jao’ campaign, amid signs that more parties will join the meeting, increasing the number of the grouping from 26. Some allies and partners in Maharashtra, who were not part of the earlier meetings, are likely to attend.