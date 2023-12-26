Oppn can't digest that Adivasis, OBCs hold constitutional posts, says BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Monday, reacting to TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee's statement, told ANI that, "First they insulted the President of India who comes from Adivasi community. Now, they are insulting the Vice President who is a farmer's son coming from the OBC community. All of this is done to please Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. They are not able to digest that Adivasis and OBCs are holding constitutional positions instead of just one family... This is the result of the narrow-mindedness of Congress..."