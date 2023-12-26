JOIN US
india

Oppn can't digest that Adivasis, OBCs hold constitutional posts, says BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

Bidhuri said this while reacting to Kalyan Banerjee's act of mimicking Dhankar outside the Parliament.
Last Updated 26 December 2023, 03:01 IST

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Monday, reacting to TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee's statement, told ANI that, "First they insulted the President of India who comes from Adivasi community. Now, they are insulting the Vice President who is a farmer's son coming from the OBC community. All of this is done to please Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. They are not able to digest that Adivasis and OBCs are holding constitutional positions instead of just one family... This is the result of the narrow-mindedness of Congress..."

Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Jagdeep Dhankhar outside the Parliament, which eventually sparked a political slugfest.

After Banerjee's purported mimicry of Dhankhar outside the Parliament, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu dialling Dhankhar to express their support.

(Published 26 December 2023, 03:01 IST)
