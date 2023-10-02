Oppn dividing India along caste lines, says PM Modi as Bihar releases caste survey report

PM Modi on Monday said that the Opposition had committed the “sin” of playing with the emotions of the poor, and in the past six decades, had divided the country along caste lines, hours after the Bihar government released its caste survey findings.

The BJP had earlier said that intricacies of caste equations across states — with one caste being identified as general in one state and OBC in another — had stopped it from carrying out a census at the national level.

At a function in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior where he inaugurated development projects worth Rs 19,000 crore, Modi said that in the past six decades, the Opposition had been an “enemy of development”, but in the past years of BJP’s rule, there had been significant development in the country.

“These are projects of more than Rs 19,000 crore which have been announced in one day; this is a result of our double-engine government. The Opposition, however, has been playing with the emotions of the poor and dividing society on caste lines. They are committing this sin even now,” Modi said.