Oppn MPs' suspension: Murder of democracy, says CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the suspension of 146 Opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is murder of democracy and a display of 'dictatorial tendencies.'

As the Congress staged a massive demonstration in Bengaluru protesting the suspension for seeking a reply from the Centre on the Parliament security breach, the Chief Minister charged crucial laws were passed keeping the opposition members away.

"Where is democracy? In democracy, the government should listen to the opposition parties. It cannot say that it will not listen to them at all. People have given mandate to the elected representatives, be it in Lok Sabha or Assembly. No one, either the Speaker or anyone else, has power to snatch it," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

He said there was never a history of suspending so many members in one go as had happened "for the first time" recently.