Opposition parties walks out of Rajya Sabha; refuse to participate in discussion on Ram temple

New Delhi: Most of the I.N.D.I.A. parties — barring Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) — did not take part in the discussion on Ram temple in Parliament on Saturday citing the 'politicisation' of a religious event for 'gaining electoral benefits' in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

At a meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc floor leaders called by Leader of Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, it was left to individual parties to decide on whether to participate in the discussion though all were in agreement that the Narendra Modi government intended to raise the Ram temple issue on the floor of the Parliament for 'political gains'.

Parties like DMK, which raised the issue of fishermen, CPI(M), Muslim League, Trinamool Congress and RSP walked out from both the Houses, MPs from parties like CPI, AAP, Samajwadi Party, RJD, AAP JMM, VCK, MDMK and National Conference did not participate in the debate by remaining absent.

In Lok Sabha, Congress’ Gaurav Gogoi, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant and NCP (Sharad Pawar)’s Amol Kolhe spoke while in Rajya Sabha Congress’ Pramod Tiwari and Randeep Surjewala as well as Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Priyanka Chaturvedi participated in the debate.