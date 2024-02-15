Oppn politicising electoral bonds scheme issue as it has no alternative to PM Modi: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday sought to downplay the Supreme Court verdict on electoral bonds, saying every decision of the apex court should be respected and accused the opposition parties of politicising the issue.

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said the Opposition is politicising the issue as it does not have any alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the positive work done by his government.

The BJP’s reaction came after the Supreme Court in a landmark judgement annulled the electoral bonds scheme ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.