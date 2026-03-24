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Oppn raises doubts on govt's attempt at early implementation of reservation for women in Lok Sabha

If one goes by the proposal, the number of seats in Lok Sabha could rise from 543 to 816 of which 273 earmarked for women.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 11:47 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 11:47 IST
India NewsIndian Politicswomen reservation

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