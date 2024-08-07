Oppn raises Vinesh Phogat's disqualification issue in Parliament, says govt did not do enough to help her

New Delhi: The Opposition on Wednesday raised the issue of the disqualification of the Olympian Vinesh Phogat in the Lok Sabha alleging that the government did not do enough to help the wrestler who was on the verge of winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya however clarified that PT Usha, chief of the Indian Olympic Association has filed a complaint with the United World Wrestling (UNW). But after the minister’s statement, when Opposition members were not allowed to further ask questions, they staged a walkout and held a protest at the steps of the Parliament entrance at Makar Dwar.
In the Rajya Sabha, too, Opposition MPs walked out.
In the Lok sabha, around 3pm, after several MPs had voiced concerns for the disqualification, Mandaviya rose to make a statement where he read out UNW’s rules. “As per Article 11 of UWW’s rulebook, the wrestler failing to meet the weight at the weigh-in is disqualified. If such a scenario arises in boxing, the overweight pugilist gives a walkover to the opponent, but disqualification means the erring wrestler finishes last,” he said.
“The Indian Olympic Association has lodged a strong protest with United World Wrestling and PM Modi has spoken to IOA president PT Usha to take appropriate action,” he added. He also listed the help the government had extended to Phogat and said that the government had spent Rs 70 lakh 45 thousand for her preparations.
Congress MP Randeep Surjewala said that 140 crore Indians are “stunned” today with the sudden disqualification of Phogat and that it is a “black day” for Indian Sports.
“The Modi government has failed Indian sportspersons. Let us not forget that this is the same Vinesh Phogat who protested at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for 140 days in 2023 as the Modi Government looked away and did not give justice to her. She was dragged by the Delhi Police at the instance of the BJP government in front of the Parliament when it was being inaugurated,” he said.
Surjewala also alleged a conspiracy in the weight issue. “If her weight was fine when she fought three bouts and won all three in one day, how did it go up by 100 gm? If this is not a conspiracy, what is,” he alleged.
Shiv Sena (UBT) said that the government did not give enough details on the floor of the house to soothe the worries that people had about Phogat, who he termed as India’s daughter.
“Their statement, in fact, riled us more. Kenya’s 5000m runner Faith Kipyegon was disqualified after running in this Olympics, but her disqualification was withdrawn after Kenya’s protest and she got a silver medal. Our question is why can the government not do the same,” he asked. He added that it was shameful that the government was counting the money it spent on her.
