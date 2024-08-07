Oppn raises Vinesh Phogat's disqualification issue in Parliament, says govt did not do enough to help her

New Delhi: The Opposition on Wednesday raised the issue of the disqualification of the Olympian Vinesh Phogat in the Lok Sabha alleging that the government did not do enough to help the wrestler who was on the verge of winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya however clarified that PT Usha, chief of the Indian Olympic Association has filed a complaint with the United World Wrestling (UNW). But after the minister’s statement, when Opposition members were not allowed to further ask questions, they staged a walkout and held a protest at the steps of the Parliament entrance at Makar Dwar.

In the Rajya Sabha, too, Opposition MPs walked out.

In the Lok sabha, around 3pm, after several MPs had voiced concerns for the disqualification, Mandaviya rose to make a statement where he read out UNW’s rules. “As per Article 11 of UWW’s rulebook, the wrestler failing to meet the weight at the weigh-in is disqualified. If such a scenario arises in boxing, the overweight pugilist gives a walkover to the opponent, but disqualification means the erring wrestler finishes last,” he said.