Oppn walks out of Rajya Sabha; CPI(M) refuses to participate in discussion on Ram temple

Members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) were among those who walked out over the white paper brought by the government in Parliament to compare the state of the economy during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) regimes.

Participating in the discussion on the white paper in the Rajya Sabha, CPI(M) member John Brittas said, 'Protesting against the discrimination shown to Kerala, we are walking out. 'We are also not party to communalise the political situation,' he said on the discussion on the Ram temple, which will be held after that on the white paper.