'Oppose unilateral actions to change status quo by force': India on fresh tensions in South China Sea

New Delhi: India on Friday said it opposes unilateral actions seeking to change the status quo by force in South China Sea amid concerns over China's escalatory moves against the Philippines' maritime operations in the region.

Tensions between China and the Philippines escalated following an incident of violent clash between their maritime security personnel few days back in the South China Sea.

"We have always emphasised on adherence to international law, respect for the rules-based order, and resolution of disputes in a peaceful manner," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.