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Opposition allegations seeking removal of Gyanesh Kumar lacks necessary proof, says RS Chairman & LS Speaker

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said such a motion can be admitted only where there exists "credible material."
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 11:04 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 11:04 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajya Sabha

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