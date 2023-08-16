Home
Homeindia

LIVE
India Politics Updates: PM has had a single point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming, destroying Nehruvian legacy, says Jairam Ramesh

Anurag Thakur says BJP-led NDA will win the Lok Sabha elections for the third time in 2024. Nitish Kumar hopes 'freedom' from BJP in 2024 in his Independence Day. AIADMK MP M Thambidurai om Kharge takes a dig at Mallikarjun Kharge on not attending Independence say event. Track political updates from India, only with DH!
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 04:44 IST

"Lalu Yadav has so many cases of corruption against him. His son is also facing corruption charges in land-for-jobs scam and they are giving statements. Like PM Modi said, the opposition unity is a guarantee of scams worth Rs 20 lakh crore," says Union minister R.K Singh in response to RJD chief's remark on PM Modi.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar protests over the under-construction Dwarka Expressway after CAG audit

There is a basic difference between the thinking of Congress party and Jairam Ramesh & PM Narendra Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "There is a basic difference between the thinking of Congress party and Jairam Ramesh & PM Narendra Modi. They (Congress) think that only Nehru ji and family matters. Narendra Modi gave a respectful position to all the PMs of the country at the museum...Why did Lal Bahadur Shastri get no space there? There was neither Indira Gandhi nor Rajiv Gandhi there nor Morarji Desai or Chaudhary Charan Singh or Atal Bihari Vajpayee or IK Gujral or HD Deve Gowda...When all the PMs are getting a space, it is becoming Pradhanmantri Smriti Library..."

PM Modi has had a single point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy: Jairam Ramesh

Wherever BJP is not in the government, there's corruption: HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi

HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi says, "Modi Ji is generous to try to take everyone along even though his party has the majority. In the coming days, he'll again get the complete majority. He wants to do complete development just like Vajpayee Ji...Kharge is arrogant, he has no base. Wherever BJP is not in the government, there's corruption. Bridges made with Rs 1700 crore are sinking. There's murder all around. In this situation, they do religious politics, while Modi Ji talks about walking together as a country...Nitish Ji needs to think about why he is separated. Atal Ji gave so much respect and love to him. He needs to think that today he's with people whom he said to be a part of Jungle Raj"

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit speaks on renaming of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library toPrime Ministers’ Museum and Library

Kharge may have his own family and house...They are doing dynasty thing: AIADMK MP M Thambidurai om Kharge not attending I-Day event

Dynasty and corruption should definitely leave from India's politics: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says, "...the biggest enemies of India's politics, biggest enemies of India's democracy - appeasement, dynasty and corruption should definitely leave from India's politics."

Anurag Thakur says BJP-led NDA will win the Lok Sabha elections for the third time

Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of PM Modi, has seen an increase in the number of allies. We are working with them. We will contest the election together and make PM Modi win...When he gets the opportunity for the third time in 2024, we will bring a wave of development across the country."

Nitish Kumar hopes 'freedom' from BJP in 2024 in his Independence Day

(Published 16 August 2023, 03:24 IST)
