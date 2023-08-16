India Politics Updates: PM has had a single point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming, destroying Nehruvian legacy, says Jairam Ramesh

HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi says, "Modi Ji is generous to try to take everyone along even though his party has the majority. In the coming days, he'll again get the complete majority. He wants to do complete development just like Vajpayee Ji...Kharge is arrogant, he has no base. Wherever BJP is not in the government, there's corruption. Bridges made with Rs 1700 crore are sinking. There's murder all around. In this situation, they do religious politics, while Modi Ji talks about walking together as a country...Nitish Ji needs to think about why he is separated. Atal Ji gave so much respect and love to him. He needs to think that today he's with people whom he said to be a part of Jungle Raj"