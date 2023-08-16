India Politics Updates: PM has had a single point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming, destroying Nehruvian legacy, says Jairam Ramesh

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "There is a basic difference between the thinking of Congress party and Jairam Ramesh & PM Narendra Modi. They (Congress) think that only Nehru ji and family matters. Narendra Modi gave a respectful position to all the PMs of the country at the museum...Why did Lal Bahadur Shastri get no space there? There was neither Indira Gandhi nor Rajiv Gandhi there nor Morarji Desai or Chaudhary Charan Singh or Atal Bihari Vajpayee or IK Gujral or HD Deve Gowda...When all the PMs are getting a space, it is becoming Pradhanmantri Smriti Library..."
HAM founder Jitan Ram Manjhi says, "Modi Ji is generous to try to take everyone along even though his party has the majority. In the coming days, he'll again get the complete majority. He wants to do complete development just like Vajpayee Ji...Kharge is arrogant, he has no base. Wherever BJP is not in the government, there's corruption. Bridges made with Rs 1700 crore are sinking. There's murder all around. In this situation, they do religious politics, while Modi Ji talks about walking together as a country...Nitish Ji needs to think about why he is separated. Atal Ji gave so much respect and love to him. He needs to think that today he's with people whom he said to be a part of Jungle Raj"
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says, "...the biggest enemies of India's politics, biggest enemies of India's democracy - appeasement, dynasty and corruption should definitely leave from India's politics."
Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "BJP-led NDA, under the leadership of PM Modi, has seen an increase in the number of allies. We are working with them. We will contest the election together and make PM Modi win...When he gets the opportunity for the third time in 2024, we will bring a wave of development across the country."