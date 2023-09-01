I.N.D.I.A presses ‘fast forward’ button to enter election mode for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

They will also coordinate their respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme ‘Judega Bharat, Jeetega I.N.D.I.A’ in different languages.

The leaders are also planning to bring out a vision document identifying the alliance's campaign talking points on October 2. The plan, suggested by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is to unveil it in Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

The decisions came after over 60 leaders from 28 parties put their heads together during the third meeting of I.N.D.I.A parties hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray here. The meeting was held against the backdrop of speculation about early general elections, with the Modi government announcing a committee to explore its 'One Nation, One Election' plan.

Sources said Congress is likely to be the next organiser for an I.N.D.I.A meeting and they are likely to propose Hyderabad or Bhopal as Telangana and Madhya Pradesh are headed to polls.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi put the closed door deliberations in perspective during a press conference, “we have taken two very big steps. One is the formation of a coordination committee and committees under this coordination committee. We will expedite all seat-sharing discussions and decisions and make them happen as soon as possible.”

Referring to the leaders on dais, he added, “this stage represents 60 per cent of the Indian population. If the parties on this stage unite, it will be impossible for the BJP to win elections.” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar supplemented Rahul saying, “we are on a fast forward mode.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said I.N.D.I.A is not just an alliance of 28 parties but a coalition of 140 crore Indians and more parties are joining hands. “I.N.D.I.A alliance will ensure that Modi’s debacle,” he said.

Amid clamour for being declared the Prime Ministerial candidate, including from his party, Kejriwal said there is no fight for any post in the bloc and nobody is after any post. An AAP spokesperson had earlier suggested that Kejriwal be declared the Prime Ministerial face of the alliance.

Thackeray said they were fighting to ensure that India is “fear-free”. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said they would go across the country and campaign to oust the Modi government from power.