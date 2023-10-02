Oppn bloc I.N.D.I.A welcomes Bihar caste survey, accuses BJP of running away from caste census

Welcoming the release of the caste survey by the Bihar government, I.N.D.I.A bloc parties on Monday accused the ruling BJP of running away from such an exercise, with the Congress pushing its slogan 'jitna abaadi, utna haq' (representation according to population).

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited Bihar's demographics to argue for proportional representation.

"The Caste Census of Bihar has revealed that the OBCs, SCs and ST constitute 84% of its population. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget. Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights – this is our pledge," he posted on X.

Rahul's articulation is an emphasis of his party's stand, which was tweaked in the past couple of years to win back the backward classes which had deserted the Congress. Rahul himself had announced on April 16 this year in Karnataka's Kolar that the party stands for a caste census and for increasing the 50 per cent cap to provide proportional quota for Dalits, tribals and OBCs.

The Congress too has been demanding a new caste census and the release of the data of a similar exercise held under UPA-2.