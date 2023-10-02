Oppn bloc I.N.D.I.A welcomes Bihar caste survey, accuses BJP of running away from caste census

Welcoming the release of the caste survey by the Bihar government, I.N.D.I.A bloc parties on Monday accused the ruling BJP of running away from such an exercise, with the Congress pushing its slogan 'jitna abaadi, utna haq' (representation according to population).
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cited Bihar's demographics to argue for proportional representation.
"The Caste Census of Bihar has revealed that the OBCs, SCs and ST constitute 84% of its population. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget. Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights – this is our pledge," he posted on X.
Rahul's articulation is an emphasis of his party's stand, which was tweaked in the past couple of years to win back the backward classes which had deserted the Congress. Rahul himself had announced on April 16 this year in Karnataka's Kolar that the party stands for a caste census and for increasing the 50 per cent cap to provide proportional quota for Dalits, tribals and OBCs.
The Congress too has been demanding a new caste census and the release of the data of a similar exercise held under UPA-2.
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh commented on the "just released" caste survey conducted by Bihar. "While welcoming the initiative and recalling similar earlier surveys in other states like Karnataka by Congress governments, the Indian National Congress reiterates its demand that the Union government conduct a national Caste Census at the earliest," he posted on X.
"The UPA-2 government had, in fact, completed this (Caste) Census but its results were not published by the Modi government. Such a Census has become essential for providing a firmer foundation for social empowerment programmes and for deepening social justice," he added.
Though Ramesh referred to the exercise by the Karnataka government headed by Siddaramaiah in 2015, a senior backward class leader B K Hariprasad chose the occasion to demand the release of the data collected in the state that had not been made public yet.
"Bihar which is governed by the I.N.D.I.A alliance has released its caste census. Rahul Gandhi-ji has spoken passionately about ensuring justice for the backward classes. It is now imperative for Karnataka to forthwith release the caste census...," Hariprasad, a known detractor of Siddaramaiah, said.
AAP's Sanjay Singh accused the BJP and the Prime Minister of running away from conducting a caste census. "They have always been anti-OBC, Dalit, tribal and under-privileged. That is why they are running away from this. Caste census should be done across the country. If you want to do justice with backward classes and minorities in the country, you must have a caste census," he said.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said he had always supported a caste census and promised, "if we come to power here, we will also get a caste-based census done in Madhya Pradesh."