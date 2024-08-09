Opposition can’t destabilise NDA govt, says Deve Gowda in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday slammed the opposition political parties, mostly Congress, and said that they cannot destabilise the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its third term, till 2029.
Following ruckus in Rajya Sabha, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda spoke and condemned the opposition's conduct in the House for their ‘unparliamentary’ behaviour.
The Upper House proceedings were disrupted due to heated discussion between opposition parties and the Chairman in the Rajya Sabha over certain remarks made by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari against Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge a few days ago.
Criticising the opposition led by Congress for walkout, Deve Gowda said that, “Despite Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar ruling, the opposition parties leaders walked out. Let them walk out no issue. Let House proceedings continue.”
“It is sad that opposition Parties have been disrupting house proceedings for one or the other reasons. The entire country is watching their conduct. The people of the country will teach a lesson to them,” Deve Gowda said.
Published 09 August 2024, 15:42 IST