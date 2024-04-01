Opposition cites 2015 RTI reply, jabs govt over 'change in stance' on Katchatheevu island

In a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shared an RTI response from the ministry of external affairs in 2015 which said Katchatheevu Island lies on the Sri Lanka side of the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line, that was delineated by the 1974 Agreement demarcating it in the Palk Straits and a subsequent 1976 Agreement demarcating it in the Gulf of Mannar and Bay of Bengal.