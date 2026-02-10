Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Opposition criticises probe into Gen Naravane memoir circulation, BJP calls for Breach of Privilege against Rahul Gandhi

Delhi Police officials said that an investigation has been taken up on the claims of the availability of a pre-print copy of the book.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 09:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 February 2026, 09:39 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsOpposition

Follow us on :

Follow Us