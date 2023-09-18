Opposition decides to raise people's issues in Parliament's special session

Leaders of I.N.D.I.A bloc met here on Monday ahead of the start of special session of Parliament and decided to participate in the discussions and raise people's issues, sources said. The leaders during the meeting of I.N.D.I.A alliance in the morning decided to continue with the floor coordination among the parties during the five-day session and corner the government on issues of price rise, unemployment, Manipur violence and Chinese transgressions on the border.

They also decided to press the government to allow discussions on issues related to Adani firms, farmers distress, economic situation in the country, and the caste census.