Opposition indulging in 'Nehru bhajan' instead of 'ISRO bhajan': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Hitting out at the opposition for 'indulging in Nehru bhajan' instead of 'ISRO bhajan', BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said the reality is that most of the scientific institutions were started by people in pre-independence period and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had no role in it.

Participating in a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, he said Arcot Ramasamy Mudaliar and Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar established the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research in 1942.

"What role did Nehru play - in one of the meetings, Pandit Nehru said 'the members of the governing body will appreciate that it is difficult for me to devote much time to many aspects of the work of the Council.... For the present, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee will, however, look after the day-to-day routine work of the Council'," Surya said.