Opposition leaders question LS ethics panel report recommending expulsion of TMC's Mahua Moitra

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, meanwhile, took a jibe at the ruling BJP and said, "This is yet another misadventure on part of BJP. All I can say is if they indulge in this misadventure they will add an extra 50,000 votes to her re-election from her constituency in 2024."

Businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who allegedly paid Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about the Adani Group, had claimed in a signed affidavit that the TMC MP from Krishnanagar targeted industrialist Gautam Adani to 'malign and embarrass' Prime Minister Narendra Modi.