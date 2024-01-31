Opposition likely to protest over Soren's arrest during Budget presentation

New Delhi: The Opposition parties are likely to vociferously protest against the arrest of JMM top leader Hemant Soren during the Budget presentation, sources said on Wednesday night.

A group of top Opposition leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc gathered at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence here late in the evening to discuss the fallout of the arrest.

Soren's 'X' handle had a post late night which read, "it's a break, life is a great battle. I have fought every moment, I will fight every moment. But I will not beg for compromise. What is in it in defeat, what is in it in victory, I am not afraid at all. Pettiness does not touch me now...The pain of the hearts of our people...I will not give up in vain, I will not accept defeat. Jai Jharkhand!"