Opposition likely to protest over Soren's arrest during Budget presentation

New Delhi: The Opposition parties are likely to vociferously protest against the arrest of JMM top leader Hemant Soren during the Budget presentation, sources said on Wednesday night.
A group of top Opposition leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc gathered at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence here late in the evening to discuss the fallout of the arrest.
Soren's 'X' handle had a post late night which read, "it's a break, life is a great battle. I have fought every moment, I will fight every moment. But I will not beg for compromise. What is in it in defeat, what is in it in victory, I am not afraid at all. Pettiness does not touch me now...The pain of the hearts of our people...I will not give up in vain, I will not accept defeat. Jai Jharkhand!"
The leaders who had a meeting with Kharge included NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and DMK floor leader TR Baalu.
Sources said the leaders discussed the developments in the “informal meeting”. The Soren episode was one of the issues that dominated the discussion.
The issue also came up during a meeting of Congress’ Parliamentary Strategy Group, sources said.
Kharge is likely to hold a strategy session with floor leaders of Opposition parties in Parliament before the Budget presentation. Sources said the Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha are likely to raise the decibel levels on Soren’s arrest.
The Opposition has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of misusing the central agencies to target its leaders.
Top leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to enter Jharkhand in a couple of days, posted on ‘X’, “ED, CBI, IT etc. are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP's ‘eliminate opposition cell’. The BJP itself, steeped in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy in its obsession with power.”
Opposition sources claimed that senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, P Chidambaram, Sharad Pawar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashw Yadav, Rabri Devi, Arvind Kejriwal, Abhishek Banerjee, DK Shivakumar, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut and Farooq Abdullah among others have faced the brunt of the central agencies.