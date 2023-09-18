Opposition members in Rajya Sabha accuse govt of indulging in majoritarianism

The integrity of Parliament committees, an internal part of the democratic system, has at times been compromised, Mani claimed, adding, 'Delays in appointments and politicisation of these committees have hindered their effectiveness. Only 25 per cent of the bills were referred to these committees.'

The Kerala Congress (M) leader further said, 'Such a low referral rate of bills to the committee during the 16th Lok Sabha clearly shows the government is not open to scrutiny and engagement that the committee offers.'

The suppression of dissent, be it from the civil society, academia or the media, is a matter of deep concern, he added.