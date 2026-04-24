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Opposition moves fresh notice to remove Gyanesh Kumar as CEC, cites ‘grave misconduct’

The notices submitted in both the Houses were rejected on April 6 while the Opposition has once again moved a similar notice, another first in India’s Parliamentary history.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 12:50 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:50 IST
India NewsOppositionIndia PoliticsAssembly electionsChief Election CommissionerCECnoticeGyanesh Kumar

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