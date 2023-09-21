Opposition MPs delay question in implementing women's quota amid special Parliament session

She also asked why the BJP took over nine years to bring the women's bill when the UPA had brought it within a year after returning to power for a second term in 2010.

Venugopal claimed that political calculations had forced the BJP to bring this Bill and that was why they were "indefinitely delaying" the implementation with caveats like the Census and delimitation. "If you truly care about women's empowerment, implement this in 2024," he said.

"We need only two assurances from this government. This Bill has to be implemented quickly and completely, and there should be an OBC reservation included as a provision in this Bill. If this Bill is only going to be implemented by 2029, then what is the purpose of calling a special session?...If you're conducting a census, why are you avoiding a caste census? If you truly support OBCs, conduct the caste census and show the country. Why are you running away from it? We proudly state that out of our four Chief Ministers, three are from the OBC community," he added.

"Life-transforming legislation should come from the heart and not from the head," he said.

AAP's Sandeep Pathak said nobody knows the future of the Bill while questioning the "secrecy" over the Bill when all parties are supporting it. "Why can't you do it in one stroke?" he asked.

CPI(M) floor leader Elamaram Kareem asked why the BJP did not bring the Bill earlier though its manifestos in 2014 and 2019 had promised women's quota. "This is an election gimmick after losing elections in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh and in the civic polls in Delhi," he added.

BRS' K Keshava Rao and MDMK's Vaiko demanded the immediate constitution of the Delimitation Commission. Rao asked why the 2011 Census can't be taken as a benchmark when all parties are in support of the Bill.

RJD's Manoj K Jha demanded that the Bill be sent to a Select Committee to examine the issue of extending quota to OBC women.