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Opposition MPs demand discussion on either Commerce Ministry or MEA in Rajya Sabha

The letter signed by leaders of all major opposition parties stated that the discussion on the two ministries has not been held in the last 16 years.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 07:58 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 07:58 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaMinistry of External AffairsCommerce and Industry

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