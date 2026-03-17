<p>New Delhi: Opposition MPs in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> have written to Chairman CP Radhakrishnan demanding a discussion on working of either the Ministry of Commerce and Industry or the Ministry of External Affairs in the House in view of the current global situation, sources said.</p><p>The letter signed by leaders of all major opposition parties stated that the discussion on the two ministries has not been held in the last 16 years</p><p>The letter also said the discussion should be taken up in view of the "current global situation; energy crisis and the challenges ahead for India".</p>.India hasn't engaged in bilateral talks with US: MEA on situation around Strait of Hormuz.<p>The letter has been signed by leaders of the Congress, DMK, TMC, SP, CPI(M), CPI, AAP, JMM, RJD, NCP (SP), SS (UBT), NC, IUML, and independent MP Kapil Sibal.</p><p>The letter pointed out that the signatories represent a strength of around 100 MPs.</p><p>Opposition MPs have been raising the demand to take up a discussion on the working of either the External Affairs Ministry or the Commerce Ministry since the first half of the Budget session.</p><p>So far the Upper House has discussed Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Rural Development ministries in the ongoing Budget session, and three more ministries have to be chosen for a discussion.</p><p>The letter noted that there are 29 ministries which have not been discussed since 2010.</p><p>Detailed scrutiny of ministries is done in the Budget session of Parliament, where Rajya Sabha discusses 'working' of the ministries, while Lok Sabha exercises its financial oversight through examination and voting on Demands for Grants, where each ministry's proposed expenditure for the coming financial year is debated.</p>