<p>New Delhi: Opposition leaders in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> have sought a discussion on the working of either the Ministry of External Affairs or the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, sources said.</p>.<p>The issue came up at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Wednesday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/33-womens-quota-opposition-seeks-all-party-meet-over-govts-push-to-amend-nari-shakti-vandan-adhiniyam-3930169">Opposition MPs</a> pointed out that neither of the two ministries has been discussed in the House since 2010, a source said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Detailed scrutiny of ministries is done in the Budget session of Parliament, where the Rajya Sabha discusses the working of the ministries, while the Lok Sabha exercises its financial oversight through examination and voting on Demands for Grants, where each ministry's proposed expenditure for the coming financial year is debated and put to vote.</p>.Parliament week: Opposition all set to question Indo-US trade deal, Union Budget .<p>Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday announced in the House that the BAC has recommended that consultation between the government and opposition parties to decide the ministries whose working would be discussed should be finalised at the earliest.</p>.<p>Otherwise, the chairman said he may identify the ministries that will be taken up for discussion.</p>.<p>Opposition MPs had earlier demanded a discussion on the two ministries at a meeting of the BAC at the end of the first half of the Budget session.</p>