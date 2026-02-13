Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Opposition MPs demand Hardeep Puri's resignation over alleged links with Epstein

MPs from across the opposition parties held placards reading 'Who's grip, who's choke' during the demonstration.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 06:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 06:59 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHardeep Singh Puri

Follow us on :

Follow Us