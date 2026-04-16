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Constitution amendment bill: Opposition numbers key to seal fate of delimitation and women's quota

The government managed enough numbers – 251 – for its introduction, as it only requires a simple majority at introduction stage, while a two-third majority is required for its passage.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:37 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 13:37 IST
India NewsLok SabhaIndia Politicsdelimitation

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