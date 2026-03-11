Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Opposition parties set in motion process to impeach Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

In the notice, they are likely to charge him with 'proven misbehaviour', 'election fraud' and 'mass disenfranchisement through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 03:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 03:00 IST
India NewsIndiaIndia PoliticsChief Election CommissionerGyanesh Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us