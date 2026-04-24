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Opposition parties submit fresh notice seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Constitutional requirement for notice seeking removal of CEC is 100 signatures in Lok Sabha and 50 in Rajya Sabha.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaChief Election CommissionerCECGyanesh Kumar

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