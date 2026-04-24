Opposition parties submit fresh notice seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

<p>Opposition parties on Friday submitted a fresh notice signed by 73 MPs in Rajya Sabha seeking motion for removal of of Chief Election Commissioner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gyanesh-kumar">Gyanesh Kumar</a>. The notice was submitted in the Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>Opposition was planning to submit a second notice seeking removal of Gyanesh Kumar, days after the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman rejected notices accusing the poll body chief of “partisan and discriminatory” conduct.<br><br>The Constitutional requirement for notice seeking removal of CEC is 100 signatures in Lok Sabha and 50 in Rajya Sabha. In the notices submitted on March 12, which were steered by Trinamool Congress, the Opposition had 130 signatures in Lok Sabha and 63 in Rajya Sabha.<br><br><em>More to follow...</em></p>