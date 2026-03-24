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Opposition parties write to govt, ask for all-party meeting on women's quota law implementation

The letter has signatories from several opposition parties, except the Trinamool Congress.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsParliamentKiren Rijijuwomen reservation

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